NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 32nd Annual Nashville Pride Festival presented by Bridgestone and Nissan announced the lineup for this year's festival on Wednesday.

Salt N Pepa, Kim Petras, Orville Peck, The Aces, Tommy Genesis, Brooke Eden, Dominique Morgan and more are scheduled to perform at the September festival.

The annual two-day festival features over 225 vendors and food trucks, three stages of live entertainment, a kids and family area, a youth area and more.

In 2019, Nashville Pride drew over 75,000 people to downtown Nashville to celebrate the LGBT community.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Several local LGBT artists are set to perform at the festival as well, including Tayls, Freak Daddy, Mike Maimone and more.

The 2021 Nashville Pride Festival is set to take place at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in downtown Nashville on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.

The Pride Parade will take place on Saturday, September 18 at 10 a.m. starting at 2nd Avenue and Union Street.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday at nashvillepride.org.

News4 Nashville is a proud sponsor of the 2021 Nashville Pride Festival.