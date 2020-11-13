NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With 2021 hopefully being the year of events returning to Music City, Nashville's Pride Fest has announced new dates for next year.
The weekend festival will be held September 11-12 next year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.
The event will be held a little later than normal next year, as the festival is typically held in June during Pride Month.
With the uncertainty around the pandemic, the event organizers decided to hold the festival a little later in the year to allow for a bigger and better event.
While Pride Fest is scheduled for September, organizers say they are working to put smaller events together for Pride Month in June.
News4 was a proud sponsor of the 2019 Pride Fest and would have been a sponsor in 2020 if the event had not been canceled due to the pandemic.
