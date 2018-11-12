NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Music City is preparing to honor all of the veterans who have fought for our country.
A Veterans Day parade will be making the way through downtown Nashville on Monday morning.
Veterans will be walking in the parade. Organizers call this a meaningful reunion between veterans and thousands of supporters.
Parade attendees are urged to arrive before 9:30 a.m., which is when the roads in the area will be shutting down.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Nashville Motors, which is at 14th Avenue. The route will stretch about a mile, ending at 3rd Avenue.
