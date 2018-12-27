Nashville is preparing for another busy weekend and playing host for several major events. It starts Friday with the Music City Bowl, the Predators game Saturday, the Titans game Sunday, and New Years Eve Monday.
“This whole week is a really fun week," said Joey DeGraw, owner of Nashville Underground. “I think it’s gonna be a sea of people.”
DeGraw says he's bringing in more staffers than usual to keep up with the crowd.
The crowds mean big business for Nashville. According to Nashville Sports Council, the 2017 Music City Bowl brought in more than $19.2 million for Nashville's economy. CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, Scott Ramsey, believes this bowl game could be even bigger - he says hotels are booking faster and fans are staying longer.
“I didn’t know the bowl game was happening...then I looked around and saw all these Purdue fans and I was like well something is going on for sure," said Dustin Gavin, who is in town from Kentucky for the Predators game.
Mayor Briley's office tells News4 money generated from big events like these goes toward "basic city obligations," which includes fixing roads, schools, and parks.
