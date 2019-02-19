NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Middle Tennessee due to the risk of flooding from the significant rainfall expected to fall between Tuesday and Thursday.
Mayor David Briley is asking Nashvillians to use caution and to plan ahead. His office is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Office of Emergency Management and Metro Water Services to monitor conditions and the impact on rivers in the area.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Water Management team will update the positioning of the Cumberland River reservoir system to help reduce flooding risks. OEM will have swift water and volunteers available to respond to emergencies. Metro Water Services crews will work to quickly clear debris from storm drains, especially in known trouble areas.
"I want the residents of our city to know that we are taking this situation very seriously. It is imperative that everyone be careful as we move through this week and stay updated on any weather developments," Briley said.
Heavy rain can bring dangerous flash flooding. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock a person down, while 2 feet of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.
Always be vigilant of what's around you. Since the ground is more saturated, there is more of a chance for fallen trees and downed power lines.
If you're worried about flooding harming your home or putting your family at risk, here's some information to keep in mind:
- Know where electric fuse boxes, water service mains and natural gas mains are located and how to turn them off, if necessary.
- Plan an escape route and destination. If certain roads or streets are known to flood easily, plan ahead and know an alternate route to evacuate the area.
- Make sure roof gutters and downspouts are in place and working. Check the storm drain in your neighborhood. Nashville has a program that allows residents to adopt a storm drain. You can send Metro Water services a report about any problems.
The best way to help prevent blockages and isolated flooding is to properly dispose of litter and yard debris. Check nearby storm drains and remove trash or debris from the grates to help storm water flow properly.
If you see flooding or roadway ponding in the Metro area, call 615-862-4600.
Download the FREE 4WARN Weather app to receive update on the latest weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.