NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators and the American Red Cross are continuing their partnership to host a multi-city blood drive beginning December 27.

Donors that pre-schedule an appointment to donate blood at one of the 32 donation sites between December 27 - December 31 will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, and a Preds "Bleed Gold" t-shirt while supplies last.

Additionally, all donors will be entered into a drawing for an officials American Red Cross logo puck signed by a current Nashville Predator player.

“The Red Cross’s national blood inventory has never been this low in a decade,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “We are calling on all healthy and eligible donors to please make your appointment to give. It is critical that we reach out to those donors who have been on the fence about giving to please step up to help us supply our hospital partners with the life-saving blood they need. Our partnership with the Nashville Predators historically makes such an impact on supply in our communities to meet the emergency need for blood in our region.”

People are always welcome to show up, but donors are urged to make an appointment. To do so, click here.

To help find the best place to donate, see the full list below:

Monday, Dec. 27, 2021    

East Tennessee American Red Cross - Auditorium  

6921 Middlebrook Pike    

Knoxville, TN 37909 

1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 

  

Vanderbilt University Medical Center - Light Hall  

2215 Garland Avenue  

Nashville, TN 37232 

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 

  

The Inn at Opryland - McGavock Ballroom  

2401 Music Valley Drive 

Nashville, TN 37214 

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 

  

Clarksville American Red Cross Chapter - Donor Room 

1760 Madison Street   

Clarksville, TN 37043 

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 

  

Hendersonville Community Church - Gym 

381 West Main Street 

Hendersonville, TN 37075 

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 

  

Sumner Regional Medical Center - Sumner Station Room 213 

225 Big Station Camp Blvd.  

Gallatin, TN 37066 

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 

  

City of Brentwood - Meeting Rooms  

8109 Concord Road 

Brentwood, TN 37027 

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 

  

Faith Lutheran Church - Fellowship Hall  

1655 Main Street 

Lebanon, TN 37087 

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 

  

Courtyard by Marriott - Providence B  

1980 Providence Parkway  

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021  

World Outreach Church - Gym 

1921 New Salem Highway  

Murfreesboro, TN 37129 

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 

  

Vanderbilt University Medical Center - Light Hall 

2215 Garland Avenue  

Nashville, TN 372323 

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 

  

East Tennessee American Red Cross - Auditorium  

6921 Middlebrook Pike    

Knoxville, TN 37909 

1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 

  

Memphis American Red Cross Chapter - Board Room 

1399 Madison Avenue   

Memphis, TN 38104 

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 

  

First Baptist Church - Multi-Purpose Room  

613 South Main Street 

Goodlettsville, TN 37072 

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 

  

Ford Ice Center Bellevue - Room # 1 & 4 

7638 B Highway 70 S 

Nashville, TN 37221 

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.  

  

City of Brentwood - Meeting Rooms  

8109 Concord Road 

Brentwood, TN 37027 

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 

  

Lafayette United Methodist Church - Fellowship Hall  

506 Bratton Avenue 

Lafayette, TN 37083 

12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. 

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021  

CoolSprings Galleria - JCPenney Wing  

1800 Galleria Blvd.  

Franklin, TN 37067 

12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. 

  

Sumner Regional Medical Center - Foxland Monthaven Room  

555 Hartsville Pike  

Gallatin, TN 37066 

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.  

  

Clarksville American Red Cross Chapter - Donor Room 

1760 Madison Street   

Clarksville, TN 37043 

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 

  

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center - Meeting Rooms 

1021 Wilkinson Trace   

Bowling Green, KY 42103 

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 

  

City of Mt. Juliet - Mount Juliet Community Center  

1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway  

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 

  

Brentwood Hills Church of Christ - Classrooms 401-403 

5120 Franklin Pike 

Nashville, TN 37220 

11:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.  

  

American Legion Post 19 - Auditorium  

812 Nashville Highway 

Columbia, TN 38401 

1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021  

City of Brentwood - Meeting Rooms  

8109 Concord Road 

Brentwood, TN 37027 

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 

  

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross - Training Room 

4115 S. Access Road      

Chattanooga, TN 37406 

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 

  

Ridgetop First Baptist Church - Fellowship Hall  

1757 Highway 41 South  

Ridgetop, TN 37152 

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 

  

Natchez Trace American Red Cross - Chapter Office  

215 W. Fowlkes Street Suite 100      

Franklin, TN 37064 

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 

  

Dickson Community - Main Street 

115 Tennesco Drive 

Dickson, TN 37055 

10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.  

  

Crossville Community - VJ Dodson Multi-Purpose Room 

1398 Livingston Road  

Crossville, TN 38555 

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 

  

Sumner Regional Medical Center - Foxland Monthaven Room  

555 Hartsville Pike  

Gallatin, TN 37066 

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021  

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center - Meeting Rooms 

1021 Wilkinson Trace   

Bowling Green, KY 42103 

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 

