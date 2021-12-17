NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators and the American Red Cross are continuing their partnership to host a multi-city blood drive beginning December 27.
Donors that pre-schedule an appointment to donate blood at one of the 32 donation sites between December 27 - December 31 will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, and a Preds "Bleed Gold" t-shirt while supplies last.
Additionally, all donors will be entered into a drawing for an officials American Red Cross logo puck signed by a current Nashville Predator player.
“The Red Cross’s national blood inventory has never been this low in a decade,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “We are calling on all healthy and eligible donors to please make your appointment to give. It is critical that we reach out to those donors who have been on the fence about giving to please step up to help us supply our hospital partners with the life-saving blood they need. Our partnership with the Nashville Predators historically makes such an impact on supply in our communities to meet the emergency need for blood in our region.”
People are always welcome to show up, but donors are urged to make an appointment. To do so, click here.
To help find the best place to donate, see the full list below:
Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
East Tennessee American Red Cross - Auditorium
6921 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37909
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center - Light Hall
2215 Garland Avenue
Nashville, TN 37232
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Inn at Opryland - McGavock Ballroom
2401 Music Valley Drive
Nashville, TN 37214
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Clarksville American Red Cross Chapter - Donor Room
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Hendersonville Community Church - Gym
381 West Main Street
Hendersonville, TN 37075
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Sumner Regional Medical Center - Sumner Station Room 213
225 Big Station Camp Blvd.
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
City of Brentwood - Meeting Rooms
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church - Fellowship Hall
1655 Main Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Courtyard by Marriott - Providence B
1980 Providence Parkway
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
World Outreach Church - Gym
1921 New Salem Highway
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center - Light Hall
2215 Garland Avenue
Nashville, TN 372323
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
East Tennessee American Red Cross - Auditorium
6921 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37909
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Memphis American Red Cross Chapter - Board Room
1399 Madison Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
First Baptist Church - Multi-Purpose Room
613 South Main Street
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Ford Ice Center Bellevue - Room # 1 & 4
7638 B Highway 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
City of Brentwood - Meeting Rooms
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Lafayette United Methodist Church - Fellowship Hall
506 Bratton Avenue
Lafayette, TN 37083
12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
CoolSprings Galleria - JCPenney Wing
1800 Galleria Blvd.
Franklin, TN 37067
12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Sumner Regional Medical Center - Foxland Monthaven Room
555 Hartsville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Clarksville American Red Cross Chapter - Donor Room
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center - Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
City of Mt. Juliet - Mount Juliet Community Center
1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ - Classrooms 401-403
5120 Franklin Pike
Nashville, TN 37220
11:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
American Legion Post 19 - Auditorium
812 Nashville Highway
Columbia, TN 38401
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
City of Brentwood - Meeting Rooms
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross - Training Room
4115 S. Access Road
Chattanooga, TN 37406
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Ridgetop First Baptist Church - Fellowship Hall
1757 Highway 41 South
Ridgetop, TN 37152
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Natchez Trace American Red Cross - Chapter Office
215 W. Fowlkes Street Suite 100
Franklin, TN 37064
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Dickson Community - Main Street
115 Tennesco Drive
Dickson, TN 37055
10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Crossville Community - VJ Dodson Multi-Purpose Room
1398 Livingston Road
Crossville, TN 38555
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Sumner Regional Medical Center - Foxland Monthaven Room
555 Hartsville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center - Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.