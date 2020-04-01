NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators is lending a helping hand to the Red Cross who's in need of blood donations each day.
The Preds posted sponsor codes on its social media saying participants who make an appointment online and donate blood on April 1st will receive a $20 gift card to the team store.
Here are the participating blood drives and sponsor codes for Wednesday, April 1st from 12 to 7 p.m.:
- Hilton Brentwood Nashville Suites - 9000 Overlook Boulevard, Brentwood, TN 37027 - Blood drive will take place in the Laurel Room - Book an appointment online at REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG and use sponsor code Preds19
- Holiday Inn Nashville Vanderbilt Hotel - 2613 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203 - Blood drive will take place in the Centennial Ballroom - Book an appointment online at REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG and use sponsor code HolidayInn19
Click here to sign-up and donate.
