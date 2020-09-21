NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Predators Captain Roman Josi was named the best defensemen in the National Hockey League.
Josi won Norris Trophy winner on Monday evening, which makes him the first Preds player to ever win the award. He received 827 points and finished ahead of Washington's John Carlson.
ROMAN JOSI: 2020 NORRIS TROPHY WINNER.🏆 → https://t.co/xVMaQ5Dayg#Preds | #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/uBkUlOMZA0— Home to 2020 Norris Trophy Winner Roman Josi (@PredsNHL) September 21, 2020
That announcement came around the same time he was named to the NHL First team. It was the first time Josi was named in his career to one of the NHL's end-of-season All-Star Teams.
Josi also finished seventh in Hart Trophy voting.
Roman Josi is the first @PredsNHL defenseman to win the Norris Trophy and the first Swiss-born player to win an individual honor at the #NHLAwards. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/NDfxbhlmm4— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 21, 2020
