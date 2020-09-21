Nashville Predators Roman Josi named to NHL First Team
NHL

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Predators Captain Roman Josi was named the best defensemen in the National Hockey League.

Josi won Norris Trophy winner on Monday evening, which makes him the first Preds player to ever win the award. He received 827 points and finished ahead of Washington's John Carlson. 

That announcement came around the same time he was named to the NHL First team. It was the first time Josi was named in his career to  one of the NHL's end-of-season All-Star Teams.

Josi also finished seventh in Hart Trophy voting.

 

