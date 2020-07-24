NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are teaming up with their playoff rivals to help pets.
Starting this weekend, the Predators dog Smash will face off against Coyotes team dog Luna to see who can raise the most items for animal shelters.
Now Smash and the Predators have created a wish list. To help with the list, click here.
“Since the pause of the NHL season, our incredible fans have stood by us as we all eagerly awaited hockey’s return to play,” Nashville Predators President & CEO Sean Henry said in a statement on Friday. “Although shortly our teams will be competing on the ice in pursuit of the Stanley Cup, we are thrilled to partner with the Arizona Coyotes organization on the Pet Supply Drive and Blood Drive. During such a difficult time for many, we look forward to coming together and channeling the passion of our fans in a way that will improve each of our communities.”
The competition runs Sunday through August 1st.
