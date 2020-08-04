NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As the Nashville Predators return to the ice today to even their best-of-five series against the Arizona Coyotes, the team will join the American Red Cross to host the largest blood drive in the region.
A friendly, off-ice competition against the Coyotes, the drive will run from today to Friday in cities in Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky.
Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of our communities. Roll up a sleeve at the @PredsFoundation @PredsNHL blood drive 8/4-7! All presenting donors will be entered to win a $100 @NSHLockerRoom Gift Card at each drive! Sched. an appt. https://t.co/dSASjS4dyl pic.twitter.com/xNvnaR8jkY— American Red Cross of Tennessee (@RedCrossTN) August 3, 2020
In Nashville, people can donate at Vanderbilt University or at the Holiday Inn at Vanderbilt.
If donors register before arriving, they'll receive a free Preds shirt and will be entered for a chance to win a $100 Nashville Locker Room gift card.
For a full list of donation sites in Middle Tennessee click here: https://rcblood.org/2Xqjnqm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.