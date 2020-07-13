NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Though Predators fans won’t be able to watch their team return to the ice in person this postseason, Smashville can still come together for an important cause.
This week the Preds have partnered with the Bellevue Community Food Bank to help those in need in Middle Tennessee.
The #Preds have partnered with the Bellevue Community Food Bank to participate in a food drive & collect items for those who are in need. Yellow heart— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 12, 2020
More details → https://t.co/5UxNtSElPv pic.twitter.com/64RbRYYqdf
The most needed items include baking supplies, canned foods, toiletries and laundry supplies.
Starting today, donations can be dropped off at the recently reopened Ford Ice Center Bellevue from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m..
The drive will wrap up at Bellevue United Methodist Church on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m..
