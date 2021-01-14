NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators return to the ice tonight for the start of a season unlike any in franchise history.
The Preds will host the Columbus Blue Jackets in front of an empty Bridgestone Arena, as the NHL navigates a shortened 56-game regular season in the midst of a global pandemic.
The league has been realigned into four divisions. The Preds remained in the Central Division for the new season, but will compete for a playoff spot against realigned teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.
The top four teams from each division will secure a spot in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The puck drops at 7 p.m.. Smashville can watch the game at home on Fox Sports Tennessee.
READ MORE:
The Nashville Predators have announced that they will start their season on January 14th without fans in attendance at Bridgestone Arena.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Bridgestone Americas, Inc. and the Nashville Predators today jointly anno…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators unveiled their new 'Reverse Retro' jersey des…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.