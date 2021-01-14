NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators return to the ice tonight for the start of a season unlike any in franchise history.

The Preds will host the Columbus Blue Jackets in front of an empty Bridgestone Arena, as the NHL navigates a shortened 56-game regular season in the midst of a global pandemic.

The league has been realigned into four divisions. The Preds remained in the Central Division for the new season, but will compete for a playoff spot against realigned teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.

The top four teams from each division will secure a spot in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.. Smashville can watch the game at home on Fox Sports Tennessee.

READ MORE:

Nashville Predators decide to start season without fans in attendance The Nashville Predators have announced that they will start their season on January 14th without fans in attendance at Bridgestone Arena.