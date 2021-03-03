NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators remembered the tragic March 3 tornadoes by holding a 'Smashville Strong Night' on Tuesday.
One year ago today. Together we are #SmashvilleStrong. pic.twitter.com/YyMnFbU7tX— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2021
The team marked the anniversary by remembering the lives lost to the storms and thanking the volunteers and first responders who contributed to the recovery efforts.
“On the one-year anniversary, we honor not only the lives tragically lost in last year’s tornadoes, but also the ongoing work being done by so many to uphold our community’s health and safety,” said Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry.
The Preds, in a joint effort with the Bridgestone Arena, the Preds Foundation, the NHL, and players and coaches, delivered $2.7 million to support the tornado recovery.
Preds fans can continue supporting the relief efforts by purchasing Nashville Strong merchandise on NashvilleLockerRoom.com.
