Dallas Stars v Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 5: Ryan Johansen #92 of the Nashville Predators and the rest of the team wear Nashville Strong decals on their helmets in support of Middle Tennessee tornado victims during an NHL game against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena on March 5, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

 John Russell

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators remembered the tragic March 3 tornadoes by holding a 'Smashville Strong Night' on Tuesday. 

 The team marked the anniversary by remembering the lives lost to the storms and thanking the volunteers and first responders who contributed to the recovery efforts. 

“On the one-year anniversary, we honor not only the lives tragically lost in last year’s tornadoes, but also the ongoing work being done by so many to uphold our community’s health and safety,” said Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry.

The Preds, in a joint effort with the Bridgestone Arena, the Preds Foundation, the NHL, and players and coaches, delivered $2.7 million to support the tornado recovery. 

Preds fans can continue supporting the relief efforts by purchasing Nashville Strong merchandise on NashvilleLockerRoom.com

 
 

