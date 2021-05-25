Carolina Hurricanes v Nashville Predators - Game Four

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Smashville just got a little louder. 

The Nashville Predators announced Tuesday that fan capacity will increase from 12,135 to 14,107 for Thursday's game at Bridgestone Arena, after the increase was approved by the NHL. 

The Preds will continue to host the largest crowd of any NHL team appearing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Over 12,000 fans were in attendance as the Preds grabbed two straight in back-to-back double overtimes. 

Nashville is currently tied 2-2 in their best of seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes. 

Following the conclusion of a season ticket-holder presale at 1 p.m., the remaining Game 6 tickets will go on sale to the general public here.

For more information on buying tickets to Game 6 click here. 

 
 

