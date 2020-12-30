Predators vs. Ducks - Oct. 22, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators have announced that they will start their season on January 14th without fans in attendance at Bridgestone Arena. 

Officials tell us the difficult decision was made as being a supportive member of the Nashville community, not a detriment.

"Over the past few months, we have continued to shape, frame and revise our plan for reopening, and we couldn't be more thankful to the Metro Board of Health, Mayor Cooper's Office, the NHL and many others in helping us do so," a spokesperson stated. 

On Wednesday morning, News4 confirmed that the Metro Public Health Department approved the organization to allow 15% of fans at Bridgestone Arena. 

Metro Health reportedly worked directly with the Nashville Predators to agree on a 15% maximum fan capacity in January, similarly to how they approved fan attendance for the Titans at Nissan Stadium in October. 

However, the Predators have officially decided to begin without fans in the arena and they say they will find new ways to engage its fanbase. 

"Reopening our arena and getting back to playing hockey won't be the same withour our Loyal Legion cheering us on in person, but we will continue to build toward what we have come to know and appreciate in Smashville - 17,159 of the best fans in sports cheering the Nashville Predators to victory night after night," the release stated. 

The NHL season begins on January 13 and will consist of 56 regular season games and four realigned divisions. 

