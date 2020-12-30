NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators have announced that they will start their season on January 14th without fans in attendance at Bridgestone Arena.
Officials tell us the difficult decision was made as being a supportive member of the Nashville community, not a detriment.
#BREAKING: #Preds will begin season without fans in attendance.— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) December 30, 2020
"Over time, we will work toward allowing limited numbers of fans into the arena while finding new ways to engage our fanbase and steadily grow the number of fans permitted in the building."@WSMV
"Over the past few months, we have continued to shape, frame and revise our plan for reopening, and we couldn't be more thankful to the Metro Board of Health, Mayor Cooper's Office, the NHL and many others in helping us do so," a spokesperson stated.
On Wednesday morning, News4 confirmed that the Metro Public Health Department approved the organization to allow 15% of fans at Bridgestone Arena.
Metro Health reportedly worked directly with the Nashville Predators to agree on a 15% maximum fan capacity in January, similarly to how they approved fan attendance for the Titans at Nissan Stadium in October.
A Statement from the Nashville Predators: https://t.co/on3rjNELkl— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 30, 2020
However, the Predators have officially decided to begin without fans in the arena and they say they will find new ways to engage its fanbase.
"Reopening our arena and getting back to playing hockey won't be the same withour our Loyal Legion cheering us on in person, but we will continue to build toward what we have come to know and appreciate in Smashville - 17,159 of the best fans in sports cheering the Nashville Predators to victory night after night," the release stated.
The NHL season begins on January 13 and will consist of 56 regular season games and four realigned divisions.
