NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Predators and Gary Force Acura are holding a t-shirt design contest, allowing fans to design the newest piece of fan gear that will be worn all over Smashville.
If you win, your design could be featured on sale in the Team Store and at NashvilleLockerRoom.com for a limited time. The winner will also win $2,500 and two tickets and a VIP experience to an upcoming Preds game.
To enter, submit your best design by September 9th at NashvillePredators.com/design. The Predators will select five finalists and a fan vote will be held on Predators social media and on the Nashville Predators website.
The winning design will be revealed at PredsFest on September 29.
