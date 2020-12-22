NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Bridgestone Americas, Inc. and the Nashville Predators today jointly announced that the tire and mobility solutions company will be the team’s first-ever helmet entitlement partner.
The deal will place Bridgestone’s iconic “B Mark" logo on the team’s home and away helmets for the entire 2020-21 season.
“Our relationship with the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena is a source of great pride for our company. We’re excited for our logo to be on the Preds’ helmets when they return to the ice this season, which will make Bridgestone even more synonymous with our hometown team,” said Philip Dobbs, Chief Marketing Officer, Bridgestone Americas. “Both sides have been working together to find creative new ways for our long-standing partnership to drive brand and business value in a challenging environment, and this first-of-its-kind activation is a result of that collaboration.”
The announcement comes a year after Bridgestone extended its naming rights agreement with the team and Bridgestone Arena, which is located across the street from the company’s headquarters in downtown Nashville. That deal was formed in 2010 and is currently set to run through 2030.
“Being the outstanding partner Bridgestone Americas is for the Nashville Predators, we continue to work to find ways to deliver the full value of their commitment to the organization,” Nashville Predators Chief Revenue Officer Chris Junghans said. “With the League’s help, we were able to find another avenue to accomplish this in a unique season. We would like to thank Bridgestone, the National Hockey League and Commissioner Gary Bettman, and look forward the results this yields.”
