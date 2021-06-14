NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The American Red Cross is teaming up with the Preds Foundation this month to hold blood drives throughout the Midstate.
The blood drives will be June 14th through the 18th.
If you sign up to participate, you'll get a free Preds foam hockey puck! You'll also be entered to win a free signed puck by a current Preds player.
Join us June 14-18 for our state-wide blood drive with @RedCrossTN! Everyone who makes an appointment online and presents to donate will receive 2 vouchers for the USA Cornhole Championships @BrdgstoneArena on Saturday, June 19!— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) June 11, 2021
Register: https://t.co/H3ngW71qtF pic.twitter.com/nT3xVZObV3
“We are so grateful for this wonderful blood drive sponsorship and we look forward to continued success with our community drives. Donors have been so responsive to meet the need with the Predators’ drives, the impact has been huge," Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region, said.
Opportunities to donate on June 14th are as follows:
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center - Light Hall, 2215 Garland Avenue, Nashville
- 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Tennessee River Chapter - American Red Cross - 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville
- 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Courtyard by Marriott - 1980 Providence Parkway, Mount Juliet
- 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- East Tennessee - American Red Cross - 6921 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville
- 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Faith Lutheran Church - 1655 Main Street, Lebanon
- 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.
- The Inn at Opryland – 2401 Music Valley Drive, Nashville
- 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- YMCA Dickson – 225 Henslee Drive, Dickson
- 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
For the full list of blood donation opportunities, click here.
