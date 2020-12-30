NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators will be allowed a limited number of fans in attendance when the team returns to the ice in January, according to Metro Health.
Metro Health confirmed to News4 that Bridgestone Arena will be able to open its doors to 15 percent capacity for Preds home games.
The Predators have not confirmed if they will let fans into the building for games, though Metro Health said it would be allowed if the team decides to do so.
The NHL season begins on January 13 and will consist of 56 regular season games and four realigned divisions.
The Preds home season kicks off on January 14 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
News4 has reached out to the Nashville Predators for comment.
Follow News4 for updates.
