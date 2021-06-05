NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were dispatched to a fire in the Church Street Post Office Friday night around 11:23 p.m.
When crews arrived they found the building with heavy fire and smoke coming from inside.
Personnel was able to make entry into the building through a window where they discovered the fire had been contained to one room, but heavy smoke had made it through the whole building.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
The United States Postal Service put out a release Saturday morning saying a mobile retail unit will be in place beginning Monday, June 7, to assist customers and distribute PO Box mail.
The hours will be Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Saturday, June 5.
The cause of the fire, according to the USPS, appears to be electrical.
No reopening date has been given as of now.
