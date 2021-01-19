NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville political speechwriter says President-elect Joe Biden's Inaugural Address on Wednesday will the third most important in the nation's history.
Speechwriter Mike Kopp said only the speeches by Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt were important than Biden's.
For a speechwriter, empty pages an immense pressure.
"This is one of the most challenging moments in our nation's history," Kopp said.
Kopp put many of the words in Al Gore's mouth, as a senator and vice president. He worked on 250 political campaigns. He said he knows what Joe Biden needs.
"If I were there, I'd tell him to look to the words of Lincoln and FDR," Kopp said.
With Civil War looming, Lincoln's inauguration encouraged them to "bind the nation's wounds."
"That's so relevant to today when you think about the sentiment of how people feel so divided and so partisan," Kopp said.
FDR faced the great depression on Inauguration Day 1933.
"He had a sense of how isolated and hopeless people felt. Look at us now we're coming out of Covid," Kopp said.
Critical is speaking to the urgency of the times. So, Biden should have plenty to say and always fire up your listeners. Kopp explained if he would like a shot at that blank page.
"Absolutely, this is the kind of moment a speechwriter dreams of," Kopp said.
