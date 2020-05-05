Nashville police search for suspect in deadly shooting of 19-year-old

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police are asking for the public's help locating the person responsible for shooting and killing a 19-year-old man on Monday night.
Officers located Jevon Battle was found near the intersection of 16th Avenue North & Century Street at 8:30 p.m.
During their investigation, North Precinct detectives learned that Battle had gone to his cousin's home on 17th Avenue North. Police said he " was going to make a marijuana buy before heading to the market."
When Battle left the home, the shooting occurred and he was found dead in the street.
The deadly shooting is still under investigation and detectives are following any leads.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or click here. Callers can remain anonymous and maybe eligible for a money reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.