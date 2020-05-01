NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police need the public's help identifying the man who stole furniture from a nonprofit in the North Nashville last month.
Police said patio furniture worth $5,000 was taken from Family & Children’s Service Honey Alexander Center on Clifton Avenue on April 10.
According to police, the unidentified man grabbed furniture and put it into a maroon/red pickup truck around 11 p.m.
The man was wearing blue jeans and a dark hooded jacket, according to police.
Anyone who has any information about the suspect or the truck is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or click here.
