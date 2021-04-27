NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for a man for questioning regarding an incident where a 22-year-old female Vanderbilt student was approached and grabbed from behind.
Police said the incident occurred on 19th Avenue South where the victim was walking east before being called out to by the suspected man. The female student told police he was yelling for her to "come here" and "I want to talk to you."
The student told police that the man ran up to her and wrapped his arms around her, then, lifted her up into the air. After managing to free herself, she ran away and called the police.
Sec Crimes detectives are working to identify the man seen in obtained surveillance video.
Police said the man appears to be in his 20's and has a tall and thin build. He is seen wearing a dark t-shirt with the Chicago Blackhawks logo.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the footage to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
