NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching several people for setting fires or vandalizing properties in Nashville during Saturday night's protests.
Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man who set a fire at Nashville's Historic Courthouse.
Police said officers had to deploy tear gas multiple times to disperse the crowd.
Police have setup a special email address for information, photos, and video related to the "arson attack on the Historic Courthouse." The email is NashvilleArsonInvestigation2020@nashville.gov.
Police released a video of a man, who they believe is responsible for spray painting/damaging the Music City Center and likely other buildings. He was wearing a distinct backpack.
Do you know who this is? He is responsible for spray painting/damaging the Music City Center and likely other buildings Saturday. Note his backpack. If you know who he is, please call Crime Stoppers anonymously & receive a cash reward. 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/ubgZD6AAwE— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2020
The Nashville Fire Department is working to determine who started several fires at various locations in downtown Nashville on Saturday night.
Fires were set at the following locations:
Nashville Historic Courthouse
- 1 Public Square Nashville, TN 37201
Boot Barn
- 318 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
Margaritaville
- 322 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
The Stage
- 412 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
Anyone with information about the person or people who set the fires should call the Nashville Fire Department Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640.
Police are also looking for a man and a woman after they damaged Nashville's Historic Courthouse during the protests.
People with information can also call the state Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You can remain anonymous and receive an award up to $5,000 for information leading to a conviction.
