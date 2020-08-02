NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville's Mayor's office is requesting a review of police actions after a house party at an East Nashville home was allowed to continue with hundreds of people inside.
Social media posts circulated on Sunday of the party along Fern Ave.
"People walking coming out walking like zombies looked like an episode of the walking dead," said Abdullah who was staying at an AirBNB across the street.
He and his friends witnessed a crowd of people outside the home.
"You’re talking about 500 people within a 10 thousand square foot lot. I mean every body is all mingling together makes no sense at all," he said.
The event was advertised on social media as an "unveiling party" for what's called the "Fashion House."
Video NEWS4 obtained from inside the party shows people shoulder to shoulder with no masks.
"I don't care how many people it was it was too many, we've all seen the social media posts," said Metro District 5 Councilman Sean Parker. "You should not have to deal with that. It was too much exposure. Again its a finger in the eye to everyone that's been sacrificing."
Councilman Parker said he notified police on Friday before the party, he said he got no response.
"Where does the buck stop here. We've issued the orders. They're not being enforced," said Parker.
"I’ll be honest with you cops came by they let that thing go they stopped by around 11 p.m. it went on till 3 a.m." said Abdullah.
Metro Nashville Police officials told NEWS4 by phone that police cannot enforce the mayor's orders relating to COVID on a private residence.
The Mayor's Office sent NEWS4 this statement saying:
The incident on Fern Avenue last night was irresponsible and reckless, lacking any regard for the lives of fellow Nashvillians or the stability of our economy. Metro Public Health is investigating the party and those responsible for organizing it. We have also instructed the MNPD to conduct a full review its actions after responding to multiple calls originating from the party, which was in clear violation of Metro’s Modified Phase Two public health order.
NEWS4 reached out to the owner of the house and the group "The Fashion House" for comment and have not heard back at this time.
