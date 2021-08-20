NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With kids back to school and the Delta variant on the rise, Pediatricians in our area say they are inundated with patients needing COVID tests. Dr. Jim Keffer, a Nashville pediatrician says he doesn’t have the staff to meet demand, nor does he have enough COVID-19 rapid tests.
Dr. Keffer says at the 10-person pediatric group he works at; they went from seeing zero kids test positive for COVID-19, to four testing positive in one day.
He says they are running low on the most used rapid molecular COVID-19 test, ID Now. “I could have used our entire supply by 2:00 in the afternoon,” Dr. Keffer says. “And so, hospitals, clinics, emergency department, urgent cares, are all having to go back to the send out testing that we were doing early in 2020.”
Dr. Keffer says these older tests take only one extra day to get results. But if more people request the test, it will add more days, a bigger gap, of people not going to work or school while they wait on their results.
“Until about two weeks ago we could do as many rapid tests as we wanted,” Dr. Keffer explains. “But you could only manufacture so much of anything.”
“Places like Walgreen and CVS, all those appointments are booked,” comments Freddie O’Connell, District 19 Metro Council Member.
O’Connell says they talked with three to four Pediatricians this week in the same struggle. That’s why he’s pushing to bring back COVID testing sites like the one at Nissan Stadium.
If you are in need of a COVID-19 vaccine or test, there are two different drive-thru options today. Our team will have both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.
“My hope is that we get back to a world where we have drive-thru locations and no appointment and that kind of thing,” O’Connell says.
Dr. Keffer says they will use the rapid COVID tests for emergency use only – for their sickest patients and their own staff. He knows his patients can get a test elsewhere but understands why they come to him.
“Our patient population likes to be seen and they like to get our opinion on things,” Dr. Keffer says. While Dr. Keffer says people can get a COVID-19 test at their local pharmacy, those are typically an antigen test and not a molecular test. He says those are more likely to come back with a false positive or false negative.
There is a drive-thru testing site open on Charlotte Pike. Metro Nashville Public Health Department says they still have their location open on Murfreesboro Pike. They plan to add an extra tent and two more lanes to help relieve traffic there.
Office of Emergency Management says they are evaluating the best location and COVID-19 situation if they need to open another site.
