NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After the number of tragic deaths that have occurred amongst pedestrians this past month, a Nashville pedestrian and cyclists advocacy group called upon city officials Saturday to say they want to see better traffic improvements this year.

"What are we going to do this year in 2022 to really improve pedestrian safety in Nashville?" said Lindsey Ganson.

That's just one of the many questions Lindsey Ganson, the Director of Walk Bike Nashville, has for city officials when it comes to pedestrian safety.

"When we hear on our walk bike nashville of another crash that killed or injured a pedestrian it's frustrating because the time has come for mayor cooper to address those small number of streets that we know cause the majority of the crashes," said Ganson.

Friday night marks the third time News 4 has counted a pedestrian was hit and killed in Davidson County this year. Police say a woman was walking on elm hill pike Friday night when a man driving a pick-up truck hit her. The driver left the scene, came back, and was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene.

Last year Metro Nashville released their vision zero plan-an initiative to evaluate traffic safety.

"The vision zero plan found that over eighty percent of all the crashes that injure pedestrians are also within 500 feet of a transit stop," said Ganson.

Last year 37 pedestrians were killed in Davidson County. The year before that was the highest this county has seen with 39 pedestrian deaths. Ganson says every street in Nashville doesn't need improving but the focus should be on main streets where we've seen several deaths.

"When you have a half a mile between crosswalks you cannot expect people to walk half a mile to cross the street. Crosswalks are easier to implement," said Ganson.

Ganson says the vision zero plan is great but wants to see the plan in action to help curb the number of pedestrian injuries and deaths.

"The vision zero plan is a good plan to improve traffic safety in Nashville, but what's not in the vision zero plan is a real timeline for implementation," said Ganson.

The public's last chance to comment on the city's Vision Zero during a virtual meeting on February 4th.