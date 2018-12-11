NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A federal transportation grant that the city was hoping would be in their stocking this year to improve infrastructure along Dickerson Pike didn't pan out.
A final list of recipients of a portion of the U.S. Department of Transportation's $1.5 billion BUILD grant was released Tuesday. BUILD stands for Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development. There are 91 projects in 49 states including the District of Columbia that received funding from this year's BUILD grants.
One of those projects that did receive funding is an Interstate 65 interchange at Buckner Road in Spring Hill, a $25 million project that will construct a diverging diamond interchange on Interstate 65 between Saturn Parkway and I-840 and extend Buckner Road to connect the new interchange.
"While we are disappointed in not being awarded 2018 BUILD grant funding, a vision for high-capacity transit and equitable economic development along Dickerson Pike to serve as a model for the rest of the city remains a priority for the administration," said a spokesperson for Mayor David Briley's office in a statement.
The city is planning to move forward with improvements to Dickerson Pike such as making capital investments to infrastructure, partnering with TDOT to improve traffic flow on state roads, and work with downtown companies to change commuting plans.
"We’re grateful to USDOT for the $9.5 million Nashville received earlier this year to upgrade our WeGo transit fleet, and are working to best position Nashville to leverage as many federal transportation resources as possible to keep our city moving in the future," the Mayor's Office said.
The city plans to re-apply for the BUILD grant in 2019.
