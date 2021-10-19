NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – They've become a staple for downtown Nashville and for city tourism, but party buses will soon be operating differently. Metro Council members took a critical vote on regulating them on Tuesday. The biggest change with this bill passing is that alcohol won't be allowed on party buses. That will take effect on December 1st.
The other portion of this bill has to do with regulation. Party buses will now be regulated by Metro's Transportation Licensing Commission. That won't begin until April to give the commission some time to create a process. Tuesday’s vote was on the third and final reading of the bill. With this vote, it now means it's a city ordinance.
"It's pretty scary honestly. There's a lot of livelihoods that's at stake here. We're small business owners in a city,” Nick Lyon, Owner of Hell On Wheels said.
“I am not here to drive somebody out of business, but if you can't meet the performance standards of the city of Nashville that we've started to establish here then you probably shouldn't be doing business here,” Metro Council Member Freddie O’Connell said. Council Member O'Connell also told News4 he's working on another proposal to figure out a permitting process to bring alcohol on the party buses.
