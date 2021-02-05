NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Healthcare workers are putting their focus on heart health today in participation with National Wear Red Day.
The goal of the American Heart Association Movement is to raise awareness that cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women.
Around Nashville, you might see a lot of red today as a result.
Our morning team is wearing red for National #WearRedDay, the @American_Heart's movement to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. Will you #WearRed today? ❤️ #News4Today @brittweinerTV @Linds_NanceWSMV @CodyMurphyWxhttps://bit.ly/3rvnRZL pic.twitter.com/5UjYacoGXx— WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) February 5, 2021
At TriStar Centennial, newborn babies are being wrapped in special red blankets and red caps, instead of the usual blue or pink and white stripes.
It's a small way to point out that one woman dies about every 80 seconds from cardiovascular disease in the United States.
80 percent of cardiac events could be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.
TriStar isn't the only Nashville organization participating.
Ascension Saint Thomas will light up Nissan Stadium red tonight, and the American Heart Association will be lighting the Batman Building, Ryman Auditorium and state capitol for the day of awareness.
