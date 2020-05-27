NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Some parents in Nashville are now petitioning to reopen a middle school that was one of four consolidated in a recent school board proposal.
The petition comes after the Metro School Board voted to close and consolidate Buena Vista Elementary, Lillard Elementary, the Cohn Learning Center and Joelton Middle.
The community invested in Joelton Middle School and even built a playground on the grounds. They raised money for this awning so students wouldn’t have to walk in the rain. So many were upset to learn that Joelton Middle School was being consolidated as part of a plan from the Metro School Board.
“It’s a sad state of affairs when the first thing the school board wants to do is cut the funding into the schools,” concerned resident Nathan Massey said. “The children they pay the price, but the community suffers.”
The former students at Joelton Middle School will now have to Haynes Middle School, which is another 20 minutes away. While they are worried about the longer bus rides, parents said they don’t feel like they were given enough time to weigh in and added feel if the district is going to cut anything, it should be administration.
“Let’s see you first make that cut before you hurt our children,” Massey said. “Decisions like this are never easy.”
Dr. Sharon Gentry represents the area on the Metro School Board and said shutting down the schools will save the district money. But, she points out Joelton Middle is falling short academically and its under enrolled
“The numbers have to make sense we have to be able to fill the buildings, so that the resources that go into those buildings can be leveraged to capacity,” Gentry said.
Gentry also said this move is whats best for students because students with more students get more funding.
“So that building level leader is then able to attain the resources in people materials etc. to meet the needs of the students in that building,” Gentry said.
The school board voted unanimously, and it appears to be a done deal. Parents have created a Facebook page and a petition. They’re collecting signatures right now and hoping for a reversal.
“I hope the school board listens to our cries and listens to the parents because this is not going to help our children it’s going to hurt our children and ultimately at the end of the day it’s going to hurt our school system,” Massey said.
There may be another option for parents who don’t want their students to have to leave the Joelton area.
Gentry said there is a phase two to this plan that includes moving fifth graders back to elementary school. If it happens soon, those upcoming fifth grade students would get to continue learning in Joelton for at least another year.
“The option of a K-8 for Joelton is not off the table, but the numbers have to make sense,” Gentry said.
Gentry said she’s asking if they can make these changes before the next school year. She added it’s possible, but at this point they cannot make promises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.