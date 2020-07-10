NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Nashville parents are looking for answers after Metro Nashville Public Schools announced students will start school off remotely this year.

On Thursday Metro Schools released their plan for the upcoming school year. Classes will begin virtually on August 4 and continue that way at least through Labor Day.

Metro Schools to start year remote learning Students at Metro Nashville Schools will start the academic year by learning remotely, due to recent COVID-19 trends.

Teachers will be required to offer hours for live classrooms, open office hours and individualized learning support.

Technology including laptops and hotspots will be available for pickup and drop off, and lunches will still be provided for low-income families.

Now, a coalition of parents and grandparents of K-12 students are voicing their concerns with the plan.

The group is called Parents Requiring Our Public Education System to Lead – or PROPEL. They say they want to ensure virtual learning is done effectively and have released what they’re calling a “Parent’s Manifesto.”

The document calls on MNPS leaders for “a comprehensive action plan to improve remote learning, close the digital divide, and develop an individualized plan for academic growth for each student.”

The group also wants to know if Metro can guarantee that technology will be delivered to all students by the start of the school year and if Metro plans to assess all children at the beginning of the year to identify exactly where they are academically.