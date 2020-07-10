NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Nashville parents are looking for answers after Metro Nashville Public Schools announced students will start school off remotely this year.

On Thursday Metro Schools released their plan for the upcoming school year. Classes will begin virtually on August 4 and continue that way at least through Labor Day.

Teachers will be required to offer hours for live classrooms, open office hours and individualized learning support.

Technology including laptops and hotspots will be available for pickup and drop off, and lunches will still be provided for low-income families.

Now, a coalition of parents and grandparents of K-12 students are voicing their concerns with the plan.

The group is called Parents Requiring Our Public Education System to Lead – or PROPEL. They say they want to ensure virtual learning is done effectively and have released what they’re calling a “Parent’s Manifesto.”

The document calls on MNPS leaders for “a comprehensive action plan to improve remote learning, close the digital divide, and develop an individualized plan for academic growth for each student.”

The group also wants to know if Metro can guarantee that technology will be delivered to all students by the start of the school year and if Metro plans to assess all children at the beginning of the year to identify exactly where they are academically.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.