NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville paramedic was arrested after reportedly charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
According to police affidavits, 42-year-old Dontre Montell Doxley reportedly abandoned his vehicle. On November 5 just after midnight, investigators were dispatched to Wren Road and Glancy Street for a crash.
When they arrived, they found a black Toyota pickup with firefighter tags that had struck and destroyed a stop sign, struck and broke a guide wire for an NES utility pole, and finally crashed into a tree causing severe damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was unoccupied and the driver could not be located. Officers also found an open bottle of wine about 1/3 full on the passenger floorboard.
Officers responded to a restaurant on the 200 block of Gleaves Street and spoke with an employee who provided a credit card receipt signed by Doxley. Officers ran Doxley's information and found he was the registered owner of the truck and matched the description of the suspect provided by the restaurant employee.
Doxley is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to file a report of an accident, and an open container violation. He was booked into jail on $2000 bond.
Doxley joined the Nashville Fire Department in September 2016. In a statement, the Nashville Fire Department would not elaborate on the charges against him.
"We are aware of the charges against Paramedic Dontre Doxley.
As part of our Civil Service process we will not be able to make a statement on his compliance or failure to comply with any of our OPGs because that could hamper further disciplinary procedures if warranted.
The arrest of Paramedic Doxley should not reflect on the other more than 1,200 personnel who serve the residents and visitors of Nashville with pride every day of the year 24 hours a day.”
