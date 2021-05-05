CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Fire Department paramedic has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide for allegedly killing his wife and father-in-law in January, Clarksville Police said.

Clarksville Police said Matthew Konen killed his wife Rachel Konen and his father-in-law David Rodgers at a home on the 500 block of Westwood Drive on Jan. 20.

Konen served as a paramedic in Nashville. He was placed on alternate duty assignment when the fire department learned of the investigation.

“When the Nashville Fire Department became aware of the incident in Clarksville involving Paramedic Matthew Konen, the NFD re-assigned him to an alternate duty assignment where he was not working with the public nor responding to incidents during the ongoing investigation. The NFD is aware of the charges against Paramedic Konen,” Nashville Fire Department said in a statement. “We will not be able to comment further. As part of our Civil Service process we will not be able to make a statement on his compliance or failure to comply with any of our OPGs because that could hamper further disciplinary procedures if warranted. The arrest of Paramedic Konen should not reflect on the other more than 1,200 personnel who serve the residents and visitors of Nashville 24/7/365 with pride.”

Konen was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on $950,000 bond.