Lex Lipsitz was tired of the old dating app formula - swipe left, swipe right. No guarantee for an answer.
"I was just fatigued being on the app swiping so long," Lipsitz said. "60 percent of people who meet on a dating app never start a conversation."
He and his business partner Ken Madson have since created a dating app with a built-in ice breaker. "It pairs ticket holders with ticket seekers," Madson explained.
Willcalled matches are made based on event interest. Once a user picks an upcoming event they'd like to go to, they're brought to a pool of people who want to go to the same one. If two people match, they can go to that concert, sports game, or any ticketed event in Nashville, together.
The app, currently in its beta version, allows users to enter to win free tickets to events around town. Eventually, the creators want users to buy tickets in the app.
Lipsitz and Madson agree safety is top of mind. "This kind of gives a centrally-located, safe place to meet," Lipsitz explained. "Hence why it's called 'Willcalled.' You can say 'let's meet a the will call office.'"
The app is free to download in the Apple App Store. An android version will be available soon.
