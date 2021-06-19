NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has made a unique connection with a Nashville painter.

Local artist Sarah Beth Bills paints on canvas, making her more of an artist than an athlete. But that didn't make a difference on her connecting with the Titans wide receiver.

Brown painted a portrait of the player for her brother since the Titans football star is his favorite player. Somehow, Brown saw the painting of himself on Facebook and loved it.

Brown reached out to Bills asking if he could meet her and her brother and sign the original portrait of himself.

Titans cornerback opens creative space for local talent in Nashville The Tennessee Titans' cornerback Kristian Fulton opened a creative space in Nashville called "The Trenches" to support Nashville's aspiring creators.

After they met, Brown asked Bills to do another portrait of himself holding his baby daughter.

Bills accepted the offer and told News4 she hopes the unique opportunity leads to future projects.

"I'm hoping that this can lead to other Titans players maybe reaching out and asking me to do other portraits," Bills said.