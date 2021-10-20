NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – All this month we're helping raise breast cancer awareness with our "Stronger Than Cancer" series.
This morning – as many women face a mountain of medical bills from breast cancer treatments, drugs, and surgeries – there is financial help and hope.
Ange Harper is a breast cancer survivor who's love of painting allows her to escape.
"As you can see,” Harper explains, “I'm layering in some different colors, reflections"
Painting is a creative hobby that helps her cope; not just with the mental and emotional effects of cancer and its treatment, but with the stress of mounting medical bills that continue to arrive at her Nashville home.
"I received a bill at one time that said $96,000 dollars on it,” Harper recounted. “Do I have to tell you how stressful that is? It's awful…really bad.”
Jami Eller is Executive Director of the TN Breast Cancer Coalition, an organization that helps pay Tennessean's mortgage, rent, utilities, or medical necessities as the patient undergoes breast cancer treatments.
"You can't tell me that your knees don't give out when you're standing at the mailbox looking at that bill and everything in the world is going through your mind,” Eller said. “There is no way I can pay back $96,000."
Thanks to TBCC's Emergency Access Fund, two months of Ange's mortgage and utilities are now paid.
Harper describes nothing but relief: “I can't tell you, I mean, it's such a stressor.”
These are critical bills she no longer has to worry about. "It just brings me joy to be able to say we're gonna help you during this terrible time, during this very difficult time when you see no hope,” said Eller.
A blessing that's helping this determined survivor continue to create, inspire and encourage others.
"Cancer is not a death wish. It is not. It is a journey,” Harper explains. “It is a road. It's rough, but you can get through it.”
The TBCC has helped more than 1,500 Tennessee cancer patients and given out 2.3 million dollars so far from their emergency access fund.
If you'd like to donate to TBCC or would like more information, go to www.tbcc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.