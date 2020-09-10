NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local organization is demanding change when it comes to policing.
"For far too long, it has been known Nashville is the it city, but it is not the it city for everybody," an organizer said
Members of Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH) are asking for Mayor John Cooper and city council to make changes to police policy reforms, like banning chokeholds and no knock orders.
“It was important for us to let the public know that we are willing to take a stand and we wanted to do it right," said Shawn Whitsell, Co-Chair of Criminal Justice Task Force NOAH.
According to NOAH members, Black and Brown communities will continue to be at risk if reforms aren't made.
“We’re concerned about lives, we’re concerned about the safety of the people. And not just that but also these things are traumatizing to communities,” Whitsell said.
The group says they have been in fear ever since the killings and unfair treatment of Black people both locally and nationally at the hands of the police.
NOAH tells News4 they have had conversations with Mayor Cooper, but they want to see action. The organization says it will continue to hold events like Thursday's until they see reform.
