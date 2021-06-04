Nashville Opera is back in Business with beach party

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Opera is back in business next weekend, and they'll perform what they call Cinderella turned on its head.

For its return, the Nashville Opera will perform an updated version of Cinderella on a California Beach.

Description on Cinderella "John Hoomes’ original staging of CINDERELLA crosses the effervescent music of Rossini (A.K.A. Barber of Seville) with the madcap beach-party movies of the 60s. The result is a family-friendly night of music and laughs we think is the ultimate mashup: Opera meets Beach Blanket Bingo!

Four hundred years ago, opera was the musical entertainment of the day. The Nashville Opera has been in the Music City for 41 years. Performers are in Nashville from Milwaukee, Italy, and Australia will be performing in Cinderella.

Cinderella performers will be sung in Italian with English subtitles provided to Opera goers. The performance is

"I think some people are just afraid of this. They've heard Opera music before," Opera Performer Emily Fons said. "But they just don't know it."

Artistic Director John Hoomes said Bugs Bunny and Movies made the Opera Carmen common.

"Bum-bum-bum. You know that everyone know from Barber of Seville...Figaro, Figaro," Hoomes said. "But they know the music."

The 90-minute performance with no intermission will start on June 12 at Ascend Amphitheater. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Masks will be required and chairs will be placed in distanced pods in both the floor and lawn sections. To learn more about the performance and get tickets, click here.