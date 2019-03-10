NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville has its own center in a nationwide movement dedicated to family safety.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the Family Safety Center now open on Murfreesboro Pike. The idea is to put a bunch of non-profit services for victims of violence all under one roof.
“It has everything you need; the victim doesn’t have to worry about transportation to this source or that source. The services come to them,” said advocate Sparkle Johnson.
In a statement and prepared video released to Twitter, Mayor David Briley said the new Family Safety Center will “provide a one-stop coordinated support center for victims of interpersonal violence on a scale no other U.S. city has ever achieved.”
Nashville's new Family Safety Center will provide a one-stop, coordinated support center for victims of interpersonal violence on a scale no other U.S. city has achieved. Watch this video to learn how we built it — and what it means for this community. pic.twitter.com/bThjhDEbuG— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 10, 2019
With this opening, Nashville now has the largest family justice center in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.