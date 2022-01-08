NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Department of Transportation crews plan to work throughout Saturday evening to ensure the continued safety of drivers after record-breaking snow from Thursday.
Mayor John Cooper said via Twitter that NDOT crews would continue to "work emergency calls" through the evening and monitor road conditions throughout Saturday evening.
NDOT asked residents to avoid roads, if possible, Saturday evening so that their crews would have enough time to clear the roadways safely.
Emergency responded to a total of 817 calls, both 9-1-1 and non-emergency, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The calls included:
- 36 safety hazards
- 10 injury accidents
- 37 non-injury accidents blocking lanes
The Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter also closed its doors Saturday at 9 a.m. and does not plan to be reopened in the evening. The shelter provided these services to clients:
- Total clients housed: 139
- Males housed: 111
- Females house: 28
- Pets housed: 7
- Bus passes distributed: 139
In partnership with Metro Social Services, Salvation Army also sheltered 100 clients.
After the National Weather Service issued an advisory regarding heavy rainfall and possible flooding, the Nashville Fire Department wants you to stay safe in case of potential severe weather.
