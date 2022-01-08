NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Department of Transportation crews plan to work throughout Saturday evening to ensure the continued safety of drivers after record-breaking snow from Thursday.

Mayor John Cooper said via Twitter that NDOT crews would continue to "work emergency calls" through the evening and monitor road conditions throughout Saturday evening.

NDOT asked residents to avoid roads, if possible, Saturday evening so that their crews would have enough time to clear the roadways safely.

Emergency responded to a total of 817 calls, both 9-1-1 and non-emergency, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The calls included:

36 safety hazards

10 injury accidents

37 non-injury accidents blocking lanes

The Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter also closed its doors Saturday at 9 a.m. and does not plan to be reopened in the evening. The shelter provided these services to clients:

Total clients housed: 139

Males housed: 111

Females house: 28

Pets housed: 7

Bus passes distributed: 139

In partnership with Metro Social Services, Salvation Army also sheltered 100 clients.

Heating Safety Tips: Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room.

Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

Driving Safety Tips You can check current road conditions online on the TDOT Smartway Map.

If weather reports indicate icy conditions, consider staying off the roads until they are clear.

Black ice is highly transparent, so it is hard to see while driving.

If you get caught in areas of black ice, keep your steering wheel straight. If you turn the wheel, you have a better chance of sliding and losing control of your vehicle.

Do not brake. Braking causes the vehicle to slide, especially if you brake too hard.

Take your foot off the accelerator to reduce speed. It is best to let the car stop on its own if you have enough room in front of you.