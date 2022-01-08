Nashville Department of Transportation logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Department of Transportation crews plan to work throughout Saturday evening to ensure the continued safety of drivers after record-breaking snow from Thursday.

Mayor John Cooper said via Twitter that NDOT crews would continue to "work emergency calls" through the evening and monitor road conditions throughout Saturday evening.

NDOT asked residents to avoid roads, if possible, Saturday evening so that their crews would have enough time to clear the roadways safely.

Emergency responded to a total of 817 calls, both 9-1-1 and non-emergency, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The calls included:

  • 36 safety hazards
  • 10 injury accidents
  • 37 non-injury accidents blocking lanes

The Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter also closed its doors Saturday at 9 a.m. and does not plan to be reopened in the evening. The shelter provided these services to clients:

  • Total clients housed: 139
  • Males housed: 111
  • Females house: 28
  • Pets housed: 7
  • Bus passes distributed: 139

In partnership with Metro Social Services, Salvation Army also sheltered 100 clients.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.