NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management reminded community members to take extra precautions as temperatures in Davidson County continue to drop to dangerously low levels.
The National Weather Service issued a storm warning for Davidson County until 8 p.m. Thursday. The Nashville EOC/OEM alerted the community that the Meharry Medical College COVID-19 testing and vaccination site has been closed as the temperature continues to drop in Nashville.
Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches and the NWS predicts there could be more. Nashville Fire reminds drivers to proceed with caution as hazardous travel conditions will continue through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.