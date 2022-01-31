NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Support Unit reported Monday the various cold patrols they have conducted throughout the month of Jan.
The OEM ESU conducted a series of cold patrols throughout Jan. to ensure the safety of Nashville people during harsh weather conditions.
Cold patrol crew members provided community members blankets, gloves, hand warmers and other care items to those who needed them. All tasks were performed while exercising COVID-19 safety guidelines.
OEM ESU members also assisted in transportation to the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelters or other sheltering options that were arranged for people who wanted to get out of the cold.
Here is what the OEM ESU reported during the month of Jan. when they went to assist people.
- ESU personnel worked nine nights (Jan. 6, 7, 8, 11, 20, 21, 25, 26, and 28).
- Total Personnel Hours - 379.5
- Blankets distributed - 208
- Assisted stranded motorist - 8
- Arranged shelter transport - 2
- Assisted EMS units during snowstorm - 26
- Transported six cots to backup ECC during snowstorm.
- Creekstone Apartment Fire
- Blankets distributed to displaced residents - 20
- Handwarmers distributed - 82
Crew members reported that when visiting campsites, they announced their arrival so that those who wanted to have contact with them could rather than crew members entering each encampment.
