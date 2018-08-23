Crews with Nashville EOC/OEM recovered a body from the Cumberland River Thursday night.
The recovery happened near Great Circle Road and Athens Road.
Officials did not release any details about the victim. nASHVILLE OEM told News4 that it took about 10 minutes to launch the boat and recover the body.
News4 spoke with a man who was flying a drone nearby who first spotted the body. He confirmed the victim was an older female.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
