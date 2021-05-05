NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Nashville nurses formed a band as an outlet to deal with their own stress as well as put some patients at ease with comforting songs.
While singing the song “Take Good Care”, one can't help but think that the lyrics are an appropriate representation of their efforts to care for patients during the pandemic.
All three here at Vanderbilt working in the emotionally challenging palliative care department.
News4's Terry Bulger spoke with the singing nurses.
Megan Palmer explains how that means solving problems for people who are very sick and need significant help.
Megan’s comforting voice is perfect for the comforting she does for patients at Vanderbilt.
The music comes second when she’s back home. 20 years now as a nurse, and no musical gigs last year during COVID.
Hospital workers of course never let up so the guitars and nurse friends were the easiest way to keep her going.
She says they all got through it together even during the most difficult times and laughs when she says the song “take good care“ could be a hit, but adds maybe it would just be a nice Jingle for an insurance company.
