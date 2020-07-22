NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville nurse is back at home after fighting COVID-19 on the front lines in a New York City hospital.
Keisha Coleman said once she saw nurses pleading for help inside their hospitals, she knew she had to jump into action.
“It’s my duty, I’m young. I didn’t want anybody to talk me out of going,” said Coleman.
Coleman said the hospital was full of 300 COVID-19 patients.
“The hospital hasn’t seen that amount of patients in their hospital. The workload was enormous. I work in the ICU so I had to take care of 4 to 5 critical patients," she said.
She said she always knew nursing was her calling but credits Tennessee State University for preparing her.
“From day one when I started nursing school, I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I built resilience from TSU. TSU taught me a lot. The motto think, work, serve, I live by that.“
Coleman said she has plans to help in hospitals in either Texas or Arizona.
She is also planning to go back to TSU in January to get her BSN.
