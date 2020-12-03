NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville nurse was killed while driving on I-440 late Thursday evening according to Metro Police.
Her gray Mazda SUV was found stopped on the shoulder of I-440 West between Hillsboro Road and West End Ave at 8:52 Thursday night.
BREAKING: A Nashville nurse has been killed by shots fired into her gray Mazda SUV as she traveled on I-440 west btwn the Hillsboro Rd & West End exits. The SUV was found stopped on the shoulder at 8:52 p.m. Anyone traveling on I-440 around then with info, pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/pMreuZABkg— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2020
