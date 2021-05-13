NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Peggy Okuneff was a retired nurse of 33 years when COVID hit.
"If I couldn't be in the ICU or the emergency room, put a needle in my arm," said Okuneff. "Let me find out if I could help out that way."
She and four other family members volunteered for the Pfizer clinical trial in September 2020.
She soon learned she got the actual vaccine, not a placebo.
"When I knew I'd actually gotten the vaccine, I came out of retirement full, full force," added Okuneff. "I started doing some volunteer vaccinating a little bit, and then I just loved it so much. And then I just ended up getting a job, because I wanted to do it more, more and more."
In her 10-hour shifts at Ascension - St. Thomas West and Midtown, the mother of four and grandmother of three is part nurse, part counselor.
"It's a different type of nursing," Okuneff continued. "Some people are grateful, some are just anxious, nervous. And everybody has a story. The other day when I was at the hospital, I sat down with somebody and gave them a breathing app. And they were, they looked at the app and they breathed in, and they breathed out with it. And ultimately she started crying. She said that meant so much."
She says many of the nurses she's working with are feeling joy for their jobs again, including her twin sister in California who also came out of retirement.
"They've been in the ER, they've been in the ICU, and they're just kinda broken," Okuneff said. "And they just need a break.
So they're coming in here, and they're sorta being revived vaccinating. It's almost like they're getting their shot in the arm."
Okuneff said her sister kept saying she wanted to give up her nursing license, but Peggy wouldn't let her.
"I told her, 'you're going to need it at some point.' And lo and behold the pandemic came along, and she's working a ton too."
Okuneff encourages other first responders to keep their credentials current.
"Don't let go," Okuneff insisted. "You just never know. I'm hoping my kids or my grandkids will say later in life, 'Oh mom. You know she was one of those people that helped him the pandemic. She made a difference. I'm really hoping that's what people say."
Okuneff says as part of the Pfizer trial, she will continued to be studied every six months.
