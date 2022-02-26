NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Mayor John Cooper called on Nashville nonprofits Friday to consider applying for a $1.5 million Cure Violence pilot program in North Nashville.
Mayor Cooper said in his statement that this grant supports Nashville-based nonprofits experienced in using public health approaches to reduce violence, namely, to employ violence interrupters and outreach workers who can defuse conflicts, connect Nashvillians with services and strengthen neighborhoods.
The application for nonprofits to apply for the grant will close on April 22nd of this year.
"Community safety is public safety, and community safety takes all of us," Mayor Cooper said. "This is another step in our efforts to support the grassroots groups pursuing solutions that work best for Nashville's neighborhoods."
This is not the first time Mayor Cooper pushed for promoting community safety. In March 2021, Mayor Cooper launched a Community Safety Partnership to support local nonprofits to reduce and prevent violence by providing neighborhood-strengthening services and opportunities.
"Violence interruption programs are a proven, public-health approach to reducing violence," said Erin Evans, chair of Metro Council's Health and Public Safety Committee. "I want to thank Mayor Cooper, my colleagues on the Metro Council and the Community Safety Partnership Fund Advisory Board, the Metro Public Health Department, and our nonprofit partners for their work on this lifesaving initiative."
According to the Mayor's office, $105,000 in grants has been awarded to 21 local nonprofits across Davidson County, with more to come.
"I am grateful that my colleagues on the Council and Mayor Cooper are committed to supporting organizations dedicated to violence interruption, which is very difficult and lifesaving work," said Councilmember Kyonztè Toombs. "Providing needed resources to these organizations is vital to preventing violence in our communities."
